Half Magic “transcends” Euphoria, the series that inspired its creation.

Donni Davy, the show's head makeup artist believes the cosmetics line - is its “own entity” and hopes to continue it long after the show - which stars Zendaya, Alexa Demie, Jacob Elordi, Sydney Sweeney and Maude Apatow - ends, despite being inspired by show's trademark beauty looks.

The 31-year-old co-founder told Allure: "The makeup transcends the show. In its own way, it became its own entity. We want to go with that and not just be an accessory to the show, because at some point the show's gonna be over."

Donni wanted to avoid the “instant gratification” of just collaborating with another brand to create a product inspired by the Sam Levinson-created show.

"I knew that if I was going to be involved with a brand, I'd want to be making stuff that doesn't already exist on the market. Picking out a fun palette with Nars or Colourpop would have been super fun and quick and easy. And an instant kind of gratification — because this is not instant gratification."

The Emmy winner wanted the line - which includes products ranging from lip kits and lots of ethereal and glittery eye products to create dramatic looks - to be able to “layer” to create creative looks.

Donni said: "Particularly with glitter, if you use a wet glitter product, it can muck up a powder eye shadow, which I'd run into a lot, then I'd be searching for long-wear liquid eye shadows, but they weren't pigmented enough or maybe they were cream-based so they would move around. It was searching around for different products to use that would layer, the idea being that your glitter is your topper — your finishing touch — but it doesn't ruin the makeup that you already put on."

The move into beauty is a first for the HBO show’s production company A24.

Michelle Liu, the general manager of Half Magic told the same outlet: "Half Magic grew out of the global beauty cultural phenomenon created by Euphoria fans around the world. Creators behind the show (including Sam and Ashley Levinson, Kevin Turen, and A24) came together with Donni to continue evolving the conversation around self-exploration and self-expression. Providing fans with a brand and products to support that was a natural next step."