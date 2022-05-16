Mamoudou Athie found it easy settling into the 'Jurassic Park' franchise.

The 33-year-old actor will make his debut in the dinosaur series in the forthcoming 'Jurassic World Dominion' and explained that he felt comfortable joining regulars such as Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard and Jeff Goldblum on the movie.

Asked what it was like developing a new character for the film, Mamoudou told ComicBook.com: "Well, that part, I can answer that very easily. That is just none of my business. You know what I mean? I'm just like, 'Well, here's what I have to do. Let me just focus and hunker down and do that.'

"And also just share the stage with everyone else and that was just a real blast and a pleasure."

Athie's character Ramsay Cole doesn't have many dinosaur encounters in the new flick and explained how he "stupidly" told director Colin Trevorrow that he didn't want them.

He explained: "I stupidly wanted it that way. When I first met Colin, we talked about it. I was like, 'I don't really want to...' But now after having done it, I was like, 'That was so fun. What was I thinking?' But who knows if it had any bearing on the story he was already creating.

"But yeah, that was certainly a conversation I had. Really stupid and really embarrassed. Really embarrassed, America."

The movie marks the end of the 'Jurassic World' trilogy and star Chris Pratt revealed that the 'Jurassic Park' franchise is officially coming to an end – nearly three decades after the original film was released.

The 'Guardians of the Galaxy' actor said: "It’s 30 years in the making. This is the sixth Jurassic film and the end of the franchise."