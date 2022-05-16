Nintendo will continue to expand Switch Online content "throughout the year".

Speaking during a recent Japanese investor Q A, President of Nintendo Shuntaro Furukawa revealed that the number of subscribers of its paid service had “gradually” increased since the 32 million reported in September 2021.

He said: "We will continue to expand upon the service and deliver various content throughout the year.

The number of Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members is steadily increasing,

and its share among the overall Nintendo Switch Online subscriber-base is gradually

expanding. By region, the ratio is especially high in the United States. When we first started

Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack, the majority of subscribers were those who

migrated from the original Nintendo Switch Online membership plans. However, we began to

see an increase in new subscribers late last year, caused mainly by the introduction of popular

Nintendo 64 titles and add-on content for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Animal Crossing: New

Horizons."

Since the September report, Nintendo launched a more expensive Switch Online tier, including an expansion pack, which has a library of Mega Drive and N64 games, as well as DLC for ‘Animal Crossing’ and ‘Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’.

When asked if Nintendo had any plans to add more content to the subscription service, Furukawa said it was important to keep adding software that improves the player’s overall experience.

He said: “The total subscribers of Nintendo Switch Online has not been updated from the 32 million subscribers we disclosed last September, but it is gradually increasing as the sales of Nintendo Switches increases.

“Of course, there are customers who allow their subscribership to expire, and then they don’t renew, so we believe it is important to continue releasing software that allows players to continue enjoying, not only online play, but also enhances their overall experience.