A role-playing game inspired by the 'Pokemon' series is in the works.

A new Kickstarter has been launched by Yanako RPGs in an attempt to raise funds for 'Dokimon' for Monster Tamer Games as part of a "new era we all deserve."

In a tweet, Yanako RPGs said: "It's HERE! The announcement of Dokimon and a NEW game making engine specifically made for Monster Tamer games. This is the new era we all deserve. Limitless monster tamer games, made for gamers, by gamers.

"I decided to do Kickstarter to assist in funding the artwork so that we can make as much high quality art as possible to release into the world of game developers!"

The page on the fundraising website currently has a goal of $10,000 (£8,155) and has already exceeded the halfway point, with a total of $5,128 having been pledged so far.

A description on the website reads: "Introducing a new era for monster tamer games, help us change history with an all new game AND game making engine!. Dokimon is a game about curious little creatures that suddenly started appearing in the modern world after a close case with an asteroid collision! Dokimon are living creatures that seem to take on the form of anything earthly, but in curious ways! Experience a unique, personalized adventure alongside your new friends and uncover the secrets this mysterious new species has to offer!

Monster Tamer Maker.

"Dokimon" (the game) will serve as a reference point for builders, as the entirety of the game will be completely open source. All assets that make up Dokimon (art, music, and everything else) will be available with full commercial use licenses."

The fundraising campaign is set to run for until mid-June 2022 and gaming fans can donate at https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/nuumonsters/dokimon-montamer-maker/