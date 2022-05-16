Remedy Entertainment is "continuing to strengthen the team"with the development of new games.

The gaming giant - which is behind video game titles such as 'Max Payne' and 'Death Rally' - revealed that the follow up to 'Alan Wake' is in "full production stage" while 'Control' spin-off 'Codename Condor' is " proof-of-concept stage."

CEO Tero Virtala wrote in financial quarter documents: "“Our partner Smilegate, together with Microsoft, launched CrossfireX on Xbox One and Series X | S in February. A dedicated team at Remedy has continued to support both Crossfire HD and CrossfireX.' Alan Wake 2' is in the full production stage. A lot of work remains, but the game is starting to take a more complete form in many areas. As communicated earlier, 'Alan Wake 2' will be released in 2023.

"Codename Vanguard, a free-to-play co-operative game to be co-published with Tencent, has made good progress since the previous quarter. The project is in the proof-of-concept stage.

"We have continued to strengthen the team. Vanguard and our other projects have benefitted from our operations in Sweden."

The gaming boss also explained that by teaming up with proprietary game engine Northlight, the company are able to create the best technology to ensure their future.

He added: "'Codename Condor', a spin-off game of 'Control', continues in the proof-of-concept stage. 'Codename Heron', a bigger Control game, is in the concept stage and its prototyping continues.

“Additionally, together with the Northlight-technology team, the focus has been on developing the required technology and tools that will serve a number of Remedy games in the future."