David Crosby has given up touring because he feels "too old" and fears he doesn't "have the stamina" for live shows any more.

The 'Crosby, Stills Nash' star has been performing regularly since the 1960s when he joined rock group 'The Byrds', but David says he can't bring himself to get back on a tour bus again.

According to Best Classic Bands, he told Colorado’s Golden High School journalism class: "I’m too old to do it (tour) anymore.

"I don’t have the stamina; I don’t have the strength. I’m not, because I’m 80. It’s because I’m old.

"Being on a bus tour is a daunting task. It’s very hard. It takes it out of you."

David's admission comes after he was struck down with a nasty bout of COVID-19.

The musician has recovered, but admits his battle with the deadly bug has been extremely unpleasant, adding: "It has been awful. COVID is a very weird disease.

"It makes you feel absolutely freaking awful. It has been thoroughly unpleasant ... it’s no fun at all. You want to avoid it, if you possibly can."

Despite admitting he no longer wants to tour, David is determined to keep making music and is proud to have made five albums in the last eight years.

He added: "It’s an absurd rate to be cranking albums out. The reason being, is that I’m gonna die. I mean, we all ... everybody dies.

"I’m sure someone told you. And I want to crank out all the music I possibly can before I do. Now I’m 80 years old so I’m gonna die fairly soon. That’s how that works. And so I’m trying really hard to crank out as much music as I possibly can, as long as it’s really good ... I have another one already in the can waiting."