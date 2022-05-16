Sam Ryder gave up alcohol months before the Eurovision Song Contest so he could be on top form representing the UK.

The singer came second in Saturday night's (14.04.22) competition - earning the UK its highest placing in 20 years with his song 'Space Man'.

He's now revealed the lengths he went to in a bid to make sure he gave his best performance on the night in Italy.

Speaking on 'The Chris Moyles Show' on Radio X, Sam explained he went teetotal, saying: "I didn’t drink whatsoever. Since it was made public that we were doing it (Eurovision).

"I was just like laser-focused, bed early, ate salads. Because I knew that, I don’t know, I wanted to make sure that on May 15th, when it was all done, I could look back and be like 'I did everything'.

Sam had his first drink after coming off stage, sipping sparkling wine while he waited for the votes to come in.

He added: "It was after the performance ... Naff sparkling wine! Absolutely naff."

The singer then went on to admit he didn't actually get to drink that much to celebrate coming second as he was just so exhausted.

Sam went on: "I was so tired. Honestly the tiredness hit me. I think I had two negronis after and I was absolutely just ready for bed.

"You know when your body shuts ... it doesn’t shut down but it knows when the job’s done? The whole talk of the system just goes ... But it was so rewarding and so amazing."