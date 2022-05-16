Katie Price is giving away an Audi A3 car.

The 43-year-old ex-glamour model - who was arrested for drink-driving following a crash in September 2021 and as a result is currently serving a two-year driving ban - wants to give fans the chance to "drive in style" in time for the summer.

Alongside a photo of herself posing alongside the convertible, she wrote on Instagram: "This is my first car giveaway and I would love to give you the chance to drive in style this summer!

"WIN AN AUDI A3 CONVERTIBLE FOR THIS SUMMER

"Follow the rules below to win: Follow @playsocialuk everyone they’re following

"Click the link in their bio (SO quick easy!)

"Tag a friend on comments2"

The former 'Loose Women' panellist - who is engaged to former 'Love Island' hunk Carl Woods and has five children, Harvey, 19, Junior, 16, Princess, 14, Jett, eight, and seven-year-old Bunny from previous relationships - later took to her Instagram Stories to explain further and joked that the car even goes "topless" like she did in the early days of her glamour modelling career.

She said: "I want to show you some amazing bodywork - no, it's not me - I'm on about this Audi A3, which goes topless like I've done. This amazing shiny bodywork, and you know what - you can actually win it. I'm giving you guys a chance to win this amazing car."

However, followers of Katie were quick to question the competition, with some labelling it as a "scam" as they became wary of the deal.

One commented: "Be careful people. Literally nobody will win this", while another wrote: "The latest scam?"