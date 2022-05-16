Sam Ryder says it’s “so important” Ukraine won the Eurovision Song Contest 2022.

The ‘Space Man’ hitmaker - who, after coming second, became the UK’s highest ranked in 20 years in the Grand Final - thinks Kalush Orchestra’s victory represents the “solidarity and kindness” innate to Eurovision in light of the ongoing invasion in their homeland ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin in February while appearing on Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp.

The 32-year-old singer told host Roman Kemp on Monday (16.05.22): “I think it's so important because that's what Eurovision to me has always been about. Since I've been a kid, I've been a fan of it for years, it's about standing for something and showing solidarity and kindness, and it was important to use that platform for everyone to just get behind them. And those guys are wicked, the song is also a banger, it gives me massive Beastie Boys vibes and I just couldn't be happier for them.”

Sam told listeners to “watch this space” after he admitted to discussing potentially collaborating with the group, which consists of frontman Oleg Psiuk, multi-instrumentalist Ihor Didenchuk and dancer Vlad Kurochka.

After co-host Sunny Jay asked if anything was in the pipeline, Sam said: “Yeah, maybe. We've been chatting. Because the build-up before the big night is two months-long. You're doing the pre-parties, which are basically like shows, mini-Eurovisions, that the fans absolutely are stoked about. And yeah, so you get to know everyone, and we've been chatting for a while and sharing demos and stuff like that. So watch this space. Hopefully, I'd love to do something proper like guitar-heavy Beastie Boys with them, I think that would be sick.”

The hairdresser-turned- TikTok star - who was praised for comforting the Swiss entry Marius Bear after he scored nul points - says no Eurovision contestant deserve to get “zero in any way”.

After being asked about the sweet moment by co-host Sian Welby, Sam said: “Yeah, he is such a legend and a lovely guy and he doesn't need to be hugged, but he is resilient and has got such a strength of character. He's an amazing person, a wicked heart, a wicked voice and a wicked talent, but you know when you just see another human being and you just wanna be like 'I wanna give that bloke a hug' because someone getting up on that stage and having the courage to express themselves and sing doesn't deserve zero in any way.”

