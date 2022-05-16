Chloe Sevigny and Sinisa Mackovic have got married - again.

The 47-year-old actress tied the knot with the art gallery director in a secret ceremony two years ago but on Sunday (15.05.22), the pair exchanged vows once again in front of their family and friends.

Sinisa shared a photo to his Instagram Story in which he and his wife smiled for a selfie, while a second image was of a 'JUST MARRIED' sign attached to the back of their car, and a third showed their two-year-old son Vanja in his wedding dinery.

Magazine editor Olivier Zahm also shared a photo of the couple waving from the car on his Instagram page and wrote: "Just married @chloessevigny.(sic)"

The 'Boys Don't Cry' actress revealed her secret marriage when the couple celebrated their first wedding anniversary on 9 March 2021.

She shared a photo from their nuptials on Instagram and wrote: "Married on a Monday

“March 9th 2020

“Happy one year anniversary my love (sic)”

Chloe was heavily pregnant in the picture, as their wedding took place just two months before they welcomed their son Vanja on May 2.

The actress also confirmed the couple tied the knot at City Hall in New York City, as that’s where she tagged the location of the wedding photo.

Chloe and Sinsia have been dating since 2019, and the couple revealed they were expecting their first child in late April, just days before Vanja was born.

The 'We Are Who We Are' actress previously reflected on her journey to conceive, admitting it "just happened" after she had "struggled" for some time.

She said: "It was just something that was supposed to happen, and in my early 40s, when it hadn't, I was like, 'I have to sort of actively try and make this happen' ... and then I struggled for a while.

"We had a night out dancing and drinking and went home … and then it just happened, and it stuck, which I had had trouble with in the past. And I was like, 'Wow, this one — he/she — wants to be here.' "