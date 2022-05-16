Jessica Szhor has got engaged.

The former 'Gossip Girl' star revealed on Instagram on Monday (16.05.22) that she and Brad Richardson - the father of her 16-month-old daughter Bowie - are getting married after the hockey player popped the question after over three years of dating.

Jessica shared a photo of herself and Brad, in which her new ring could be seen, and captioned the black and white image: "I said yes!"

The 37-year-old actress also used a black and white photo when she announced the birth of her daughter in January 2021.

She wrote next to a picture of the tot's hands: "Added a little special sweetness to our family and some new directions to our journey on 1-11-21.

"Bowie Ella Richardson.

"This journey with Brad and Lexi has been one of the most beautiful experiences of my life.

"To then create a human that is absolutely perfect in our eyes and put a feeling in my heart I didn’t know existed is beyond words. I have all the feels and she is really something special."

Jessica shared their baby news on Instagram in September 2020 with another black and white snap of the 37-year-old sportsman - who also has daughter Lexi with ex-wife Lauren Hunt - looking down at her baby bump, and she captioned the image: "Full of joy!"

Beforehand, the 'Orville' star had teased a photoshoot on her Instagram Stories, complete with the caption: "Let life surprise you."

She then posted the baby bump picture, and wrote: "Surprise."

The couple went public with their relationship in March 2019.