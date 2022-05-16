Victoria Beckham thinks being "really thin" is an "old-fashioned attitude".

The former Spice Girls singer - who has sons Brooklyn, 23, Romeo, 19, Cruz, 17, and 10-year-old Harper with husband David Beckham - is known for her slender frame but she believes women today are keen to look "healthy and curvy" and she loves the body confidence she's seen on display while in the US.

She told the new issue of Britain's Grazia magazine: "It's an old-fashioned attitude, wanting to be really thin. I think women today want to look healthy, and curvy. They want to have some boobs - and a bum. The curvier you are, the better my VB Body dresses look.

"Every woman wants a nice, round, curvy bottom, right? For that, you need a really tight knit that nips you in at the waist and holds you in all the right places.

"There are a lot of really curvy women in Miami, and they really own it, you know? They walk along Miami beach with not a lot of clothes on, and they look fantastic.

"They show their bodies off with such confidence. I found both their attitude and their style really liberating."

And Victoria thinks it is good for her daughter to see women so comfortable in their own skin.

She added: "And as a mother, I loved the fact that Harper was around women who were really celebrating their curves and enjoying how they look."

Victoria admitted her new VB Body range - which features tight knit jersey dresses and separates - stemmed from wanting to "feel sexy" again by changing up her wardrobe.

She said: "For quite a few years, the more time I spent working in fashion, the more clothes I wore and I ended up buried under all these 'fashion' layers.

"Last year when I was in Miami and starting to go out again, post-Covid, I wanted a change. I wanted to feel sexy again."

The new line is a hit with the 48-year-old fashion designer's spouse.

She admitted: "'Much as I do dress for myself, I also love the fact that he [David] loves me in these dresses. Men love to see a bit of shape."