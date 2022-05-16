Sarah Levy is pregnant.

The 'Schitt's Creek' actress - who played Twyla Sands on the comedy series - is expecting her first child with husband Graham Outerbridge and announced the happy news by sharing a photo of her growing bump on Instagram.

The 35-year-old actress wore shorts, an unbuttoned shirt, and a hat in the picture, which she captioned: "We'll take all the salt vinegar chips and the hottest hot sauce you have, thx!(sic)"

Her 'Schitt's Creek' co-star Annie Murphy was quick to comment.

She wrote: "REMEMBER HOW YOU'RE PREGNANT?!(sic)"

Sarah revealed last October that she and producer Graham had got married.

She wrote on Instagram at the time: "Bells are ringing 10.16.2021 (sic)"

Her brother Dan Levy - who created the comedy series - revealed he, Sarah, and her wedding party danced to tunes including S Club 7's 'S Club Party' on her big day.

He wrote on Instagram: "My sister got married this weekend. This is absolutely not a photo of us screaming the lyrics to S Club Party on the dance floor. Love you, @sarahplevy. (sic)"

S Club singer Rachel Stevens commented: "LOVE this SO much (sic)"

Sarah and Graham - who have been together since 2018 tied the knot at the Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood, Los Angeles.

Graham previously gushed over Sarah in an emotional social media post, insisting she is the "most talented and graceful" person he has ever met in his life.

He wrote: "Words can’t describe how proud I am of this wonderful woman. She’s the most talented and graceful person I’ve met, and I’m luckier than I could ever imagine! I love you @sarahplevy ! Twyla was such a gift! (sic)"