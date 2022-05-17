Allen Leech's wife is expecting another baby girl.

The 'Downton Abbey: A New Era' actor recently revealed his spouse Jessica Blair Herman are expecting their second child and now he's confirmed the baby - which is due in "late September, early October" - will be a daughter.

Although Allen didn't explicitly share the sex, he teased at the New York premiere of 'Downton Abbey: A New Era': “If you can see what myself and my wife are wearing, you have a clue.”

The 40-year-old actor wore a pink jacket, while his 35-year-old wife - who gave birth to their first daughter in 2020, a year after they tied the knot - donned a sparkly pink dress.

Allen jokingly added to the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column: “I’ll be well outnumbered."

The 'Bohemian Rhapsody' actor admitted in the months after his first child was born how upset he was that his parents, who live in Dublin, had been unable to meet their granddaughter because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said: "This thing just never seems to end and that's the problem.

"My parents haven't met my daughter yet which kills me and kills them even more.

"One of the reasons for doing that movie we were going to come back as a family but then the cases were sky high in Ireland.

"We were genuinely worried not so much for our daughter but if Jess [his wife] got sick and I was at work how would that work we would have no one to take care of her or our little one."

Allen previously admitted his siblings are exemplary parents to their children, and so " the bar is set very high" for him and Jessica "to be as good of parents".

Speaking ahead of the birth of his elder daughter, he said: "My siblings are all parents and they're a wonderful example of parents and the bar is set very high to be as good of parents."