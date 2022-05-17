Britney Spears' fiance Sam Asghari says they are "taking things positively" and are "moving forward" after tragically losing their baby.

The engaged couple announced last weekend that they had lost their "miracle baby" early in their pregnancy, and Sam has now taken to social media to thank fans for their support and insisted he and Britney, 40, will be "expanding our family soon".

He wrote on his Instagram Stories: "We have felt your support. We are taking things positively and moving forward with our future. It’s hard but we are not alone. Thank you for respecting our privacy. We will be expanding our family soon."

It comes after Britney - who last year was freed from a conservatorship that gave her father Jamie Spears control over her financial, healthcare and professional decisions - and Sam, 28, shared a joint statement over the weekend revealing they had lost their baby.

In a statement on social media, the pair wrote: "It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that we have lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy. This is a devastating time for any parent. Perhaps we should have waited to announce until we were further along however we were overly excited to share the good news.

"Our love for each is our strength. We will continue trying to expand our beautiful family. We are grateful for your support. We kindly ask for privacy at this difficult moment.

"We are grateful for what we have in the process of expanding our beautiful family. Thank you for your support."

The ‘Toxic’ hitmaker - who already has two sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden, 15, with her ex Kevin Federline - revealed in April she and Sam were expecting their first child together.

Britney - who had a contraceptive device fitted during her conservatorship - wrote on Instagram at the time: “So I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby [baby emoji] … 4 days later I got a little more food pregnant [pregnant woman emoji] [three monkey covering eyes emoji] It’s growing !!! If 2 are in there … I might just loose it [six anxious face emoji]… I obviously won’t be going out as much due to the paps getting their money [cash emoji] shot of me [camera emoji] like they unfortunately already have … (sic)"