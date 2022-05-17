Bob Mackie has blasted Kim Kardashian for wearing Marilyn Monroe's iconic dress to the Met Gala.

The 82-year-old designer created the iconic dress - which was worn by the Hollywood legend in 1962 when she sang 'Happy Birthday' to President John F. Kennedy - alongside Jean Louis, and he has described the decision to loan it to the 41-year-old reality star as a "big mistake".

He told 'Entertainment Tonight': "I thought it was a big mistake. [Marilyn] was a goddess. A crazy goddess, but a goddess. She was just fabulous.

"Nobody photographs like that. And it was done for her. It was designed for her. Nobody else should be seen in that dress.”

'Ripley's Believe It or Not!' loaned Kim the gown - which Bob did the original sketches for - for the Met Gala, but she only wore it for a few minutes on the red carpet before changing into a replica.

Meanwhile, the star has also been criticised after losing 16lbs in less than a month to fit into the dress, having admitted she gave up sugar and carbs for three weeks beforehand.

She said at the time: "Well this is Marilyn Monroe's dress and it is 60 years old and she wore this when she sang 'Happy Birthday' to President John F. Kennedy in 1962.

"I had this idea to try it on and then they came with armed guards and gloves.

"I tried it on and it didn't fit me. I said, 'Give me three weeks.' I had to lose 16 pounds down today.

"It was such a challenge. It was like a [movie] role. I was determined to fit [into] it. I haven't had carbs or sugar in about three weeks. We're having pizza and donut party back at the hotel [after the Met Gala]."

She was criticised by a number of people including 'Riverdale' star Lil Reinhart, who called out the influential SKIMS founder for sending the wrong message to the young people who look up to her.

Taking to her Instagram Story, she fumed: “To walk on a red carpet and do an interview where you say how starving you are … because you haven’t eaten carbs in the last month… all to fit in a f****** dress?

“So wrong. So f***** on 100s of levels.”

She went on: “To openly admit to starving yourself for the sake of the Met Gala. When you know very well that millions of young men and women are looking up to you and listening to your every word. The ignorance is other-worldly disgusting.”