Nicola Coughlan is “gonna have to” get used to filming raunchy scenes in ‘Bridgerton’.

The ‘Derry Girls’ star joked about needing to get ready to shoot some hot and heavy scenes for the third season of the hit Netflix period drama as she and Luke Newton - who plays Colin Bridgerton to her Penelope Featherington - are set to be the main focus of the next run.

Asked if she prepared for the task, the 35-year-old actress told E! News’ Daily Pop: "I'm gonna have to be!"

Nicola revealed she has been sitting on this since “two weeks into filming season two”.

She said: "I've known for, like, two weeks into filming season two, so I had a lot of time to adjust to it. But then, you know, last night when they were like, ‘The news is coming out. You can talk about it.'

"I was like, ‘I don't want to. I'm too scared.' When I say it out, it makes it real."

On Monday (16.05.22), the Screen Actors Guild Award nominee confirmed the news her character will take on a leading role in the Shonda Rhimes series, which is based on the books of the same name by Julia Quinn.

On her Instagram Story, Nicola wrote: "Like Lady Whistledown, I have been keeping a secret for quite some time and I can confirm to you all that season 3 is Colin and Penelope's love story. I have kept that secret since two weeks into season 2. This is the first time I am saying it here."

This news comes after Nicola spoke about the idea of showing her sexy side on the show back in March.

She said: "Penelope I think has a little more time to wait before she gets into that. I can safely say that she's still very much the wallflower. She is in business lady mode."