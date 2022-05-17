Ric Flair has announced plans to wrestle one last match this summer.

The 73-year-old star - who was released by WWE last August - has publicly voiced his desire to get back in the ring for a long time, and he is set to make his comeback on July 31 as part of an independent show at the Nashville Fairgrounds.

In a statement, Flair said: "I'm going to walk that aisle one last time to prove once and for all that to be the Man, you've got to beat the Man."

It's not yet known if the Nature Boy's return will be as part of a singles or a tag team match, while his opponent is yet to be confirmed.

As reported by Fightful Select, there have been discussions regarding the possibility of Flair teaming with All Elite Wrestling (AEW) stars FTR against Rock 'n' Roll Express and Ricky 'The Dragon' Steamboat.

The outlet notes the match has not yet been finalised.

The eventual bout will be part of 'Jim Crockett Promotions Presents: Ric Flair’s Last Match', and the Hall of Famer is "don a new custom-made robe" for the event, which will be streamed on Fite TV.

As a tribute to the classic weekend start times used by Jim Crockett Promotions and WCW from the 1970s to the 1990s, the show will kick off at 6.05pm.

The announcement comes after Flair shared a video of himself training with Ring of Honor's Jay Lethal, which saw him being slammed to the mat and hitting some of his own signature moves.

Alongside the clip, he said: "Someone Had The Audacity This Weekend To Ask Me If I Can Still Do This. I Said 'Really??? Naitch Don’t Play!' WOOOOO! (sic)"

Flair's made no secret of his hopes of wrestling again, and last year he insisted he was great shape.

He said: "That talk hasn’t happened, but could I do it? Absolutely. I’m in better shape now than I was when Sting and I wrestled the last match on Nitro [in 2001]."

Flair's final match for WWE saw him face Shawn Michaels at 'WrestleMania' 24 in 2008, while he hasn't wrestled at all since facing longtime rival Sting in IMPACT Wrestling three years later.