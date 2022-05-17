Mike Tyson has joined the cast of the paramedic thriller 'Black Flies'.

The former heavyweight world champion boxer will make a return to acting in the drama alongside Sean Penn and Tye Sheridan.

The story is an adaptation of the novel by Shannon Burke and is set in the world of New York City paramedics and looks at the toll the job takes on their lives. It is being directed by Jean-Stephane Sauvaire.

Sheridan will play a first-year medic who hits the streets of the Big Apple driving an ambulance with a grizzled veteran (played by Penn). The choices they make take them in opposite directions – as the new man finds his desire to help people challenged to breaking point.

Burke has written the script along with Ben Mac Brown and Ryan King.

Tyson will play the pair's superior officer and his role is described as a lead in the movie.

The 55-year-old boxing great has played himself in movies such as 'The Hangover' and 'Scary Movie 4' but this will be a rare foray into acting for Iron Mike.

'Black Flies' is being produced by Warren Goz and Eric Gold for Sculptor Media as well as Christopher Kopp and Lucan Toh.

Meanwhile, Jamie Foxx previously suggested that he was moving forward on a biopic about Tyson and explained how he had been training in a bid to get the legendary fighter's physique.

He said: "It's a definitive yes.

"Look, doing biographies is a tough thing. Sometimes it takes 20 years to get them done. But we officially got the real ball rolling."

Foxx added: "Every other day, I do 60 pull-ups, we do 60 dips, we do 100 push-ups. I ain't got no calf muscles, so we might have to get some prosthetics for that."