Michael K. Williams' nephew knew the actor was "gone" as soon as he found his lifeless body.

The 'Wire' actor died from an accidental overdose last September and now his relative Dominic Dupont has spoken about going to check on his uncle after growing "concerned" when he hadn't heard from him.

In a clip from this week's 'Red Table Talk', Dominic said: "I was shopping with my wife...

"We made the decision to go to his house and I went upstairs, opened up his door, and it was quiet — Michael always played music — that wasn't the case."

Dominic walked into Michael's apartment and called his name but didn't get an answer.

He recalled: “I went upstairs, opened up his door, it was quiet. Michael always played music. That wasn’t the case.

“I stuck my head in and said, ‘Uncle Mike, are you in here?’ And I observed him… deceased. I immediately called 911 and they said, ‘Listen, do you want to start some compressions?’ And I said, ‘I’m telling you … he’s deceased. He’s gone. He’s cold."

The rest of the interview will air on Wednesday (18.05.22).

In February, four men were arrested and charged in connection with the death of the 'Lovecraft Country' star.

US Attorney Damian Williams said in a statement: "Michael K. Williams, a prominent actor and producer, tragically overdosed in his New York City apartment from fentanyl-laced heroin. Today, along with our law enforcement partners at the NYPD, we announce the arrests of members of a drug crew, including Irvin Cartagena, the man who we allege sold the deadly dose of drugs to Michael K. Williams. "

The attorney went on to label the incident as a "public health crisis" which "feeds addiction" and ultimately ends up in "tragedy."

He added: "This is a public health crisis. And it has to stop. Deadly opioids like fentanyl and heroin don't care about who you are or what you've accomplished. They just feed addiction and lead to tragedy. The Southern District of New York and our law enforcement partners will not give up. We will bring every tool to bear. And we will continue to hold accountable the dealers who push this poison, exploit addiction, and cause senseless death."