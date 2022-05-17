Miley Cyrus is to front her 'New Year's Eve Party' for NBC again this year.

The 'Wrecking Ball' hitmaker landed her own TV special to celebrate the turning of the year from 2021 to 2022, and now the broadcasters have confirmed her show will be back again on 31 December.

For her first special, Miley co-hosted the show live from Miami along with Pete Davidson, though it is not known yet if the 'Saturday Night Live' comic will be back again this year, though NBC confirmed Lorne Michaels will be returning as executive producer.

The 2021 'Miley's New Year's Eve Party' featured performances from the star's sister, Noah Cyrus, as well as Saweetie, Anitta, Jack Harlow, Brandi Carlile, Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong, and more, and attracted 4.4 million total viewers.

Miley and Pete have been friends for some time and previously revealed they used to have matching tattoos until the 'King of Staten Island' star secretly had his removed.

The pair had appeared in a sketch on 'SNL' in 2017 as rapping babies, which ended with them saying the words, "We babies".

Miley said: “We were dressed as babies, everything seemed fun and fine. For some reason, we looked at each other and were like, ‘That’s a great tattoo… we’re doing this.’”

Pete added: “And then we did...And then I burned mine off, and you still have yours."

The 'Malibu' singer only realised Pete had had his removed when she saw him beginning the process in an advert.

She said: “He’s drinking Smartwater and getting his tattoos lasered off… and I’m like, ‘Wait a minute. That’s right where ‘we babies’ was."

Pete quipped: “It’s no babies."