Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have shared the first photographs from their courthouse wedding.

The newlyweds have shared a series of black-and-white snaps from their official wedding in Santa Barbara on Sunday (15.05.22), which came after the couple had a practice wedding in Las Vegas last month.

The Poosh founder wowed in a Dolce and Gabbana gown with a price tag of £1,474, complete with a bodice with a heart on the bust, while the Blink-182 drummer wore an all-black blazer-style jacket and trousers.

In one snap, the pair are joined by Kourtney's grandmother Mary Jo 'MJ' Campbell and Travis' dad Randy, who were the witnesses.

The pair are known for sharing pictures of their PDAs, and their wedding day was no different, with Kourtney sitting on top of the heavily-tattooed hunk on his ‘65 Cadillac DeVille Convertible, which was their wedding car.

Another snap showed 'The Kardashians' star sprawled out on the front seats of the automobile, and another of the new Mr and Mrs Barker walking down the steps of the courthouse where they officially tied the knot.

Kourtney captioned the post: “Till death do us part."

The duo are still said to be planning a "big wedding" in Italy "very soon".

A source confirmed to PEOPLE: "They had to legally get married first ahead of their big Italian wedding, which is happening very soon.

"All the details are set and the whole family, including all the kids, are very excited."

In photos obtained by E! News, the newlyweds were seen driving away in the convertible with a 'Just Married' sign on the back.

Although the loved-up pair were thought to have tied the knot during a ceremony at the One Love Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas, the wedding wasn't legally binding because they did not obtain a marriage license.

The 43-year-old reality star hasn't been married before, but she has Mason, 12, Penelope, nine, and Reign, seven, with ex-partner Scott Disick, While Travis has Landon, 18, and Alabama, 16, with second spouse Shanna Moakler.

It's the 46-year-old musician's third marriage, as he was also briefly married to first wife Melissa Kennedy between 2001 and 2002.

Meanwhile, Kris Jenner was "sworn to secrecy" over the couple's wedding plans.

The 66-year-old star - whose eldest daughter got engaged to the Blink-182 drummer in October 2021, after less than a year of dating - insisted she would be "sitting in the background" and keeping tight-lipped to avoid getting into any "trouble" by spilling details about the big day.

She laughed: "I have been sworn to secrecy. If I say one thing about a wedding, I am gonna be in so much trouble!

"I am just gonna sit in the background. And not say a word because I don't want to get in trouble."