Katy Perry has heaped praise on her fiance Orlando Bloom for helping to ease her depression.

The 37-year-old pop star - who has daughter Daisy Dove, 20 months, with the 'Lord of the Rings' actor - has squashed rumours she has split up with Orlando, 45, after she was spotted without her engagement ring and didn't attend the Met Gala with her partner earlier this month.

During a recent interview, the 'Firework' hitmaker explained how the pair complement each other, as the 'Pirates of the Caribbean' actor is always positive and she's "more heady" and "prone to depression".

Speaking on the 'Dear Chelsea' podcast, Katy said: “I always say when he walks into the room he has this joie de vivre to him and some people ask, ‘What is this guy on?'

“He's just really got this happy, posi vibes and I'm a little bit more heady and prone to depression in some ways - and so it's good for me to be around him because he gets me out of my head a little bit."

Katy admits that before finding 'The One' in Orlando and seeing what a wonderful father he is to his son Flynn, 11, whom he has with ex-wife Miranda Kerr, she didn't plan on becoming a mom.

She explained: “I wasn't very maternal and I think that probably stems from some childhood stuff."

However, that soon changed when she met Orlando.

Katy added: “I got to see what a great dad he was with his first child, Flynn, who is now 11. So that definitely, primally influenced me - something inside of me said, 'You, mid-30s. This man is nice. Must breed’. He is a kind man."

The 'One That Got Away' singer also shared how having a child "reshaped her life".

She told host Chelsea Handler: "I think your definition of success coming up in your 20s is very material and ego driven, and all of that jazz.

"Then 30s hits and you care less, and there’s this inner confidence that starts to grow, maybe. Then, with motherhood … my definition of success is just her happiness. Her happiness really gives me that joy ...

"A lot of BS just falls away. Stuff that you thought was important really was never important. You don’t have time for any sort of energetic drama that’s not important in your family. Your family really starts to become first ...

"My daughter has reshaped my life, my perspective. he’s given me a love I’ve never had before…I’ve always been wanting that love, that was my number one currency, and then when she came it was like, 'I love you. For no reason. Just because you are.’ I was like, 'What? And you don’t need anything from me? Other than some food?’”