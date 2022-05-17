Alison Oliver is “more into skincare than makeup”.

The ‘Conservations With Friends’ star prefers to nourish her face than plaster it with cosmetics, citing the affordable beauty brand The Ordinary as one of her go-to favourites, labelling them "brilliant".

Sharing some of her favourite things, the 24 year-old actress told British Vogue: “I’m more into skincare than makeup. All of The Ordinary products are brilliant, especially the Hyaluronic Acid (£6.40/$8.20).”

Alison - who stars opposite Joe Alwyn and Jemima Kirke in the Hulu adaption of Sally Rooney’s novel - also gave a shout out to her sister’s new “sustainable” athleisure line, Olly Olly.

She said: “My sister just launched Olly Olly, a sustainable activewear brand that I wear all the time.”

Alison revealed that she gets an “endorphin rush” from swimming in the sea - a habit she picked up during the COVID-19 lockdown - and being in nature.

She said: “I began swimming in the Irish Sea during the pandemic – it gives you such an endorphin rush. I also love doing the Howth Cliff Walk on a Sunday afternoon.”

About being cast in the show, Alison - who attended The Lir Academy with ‘Normal People’ star Paul Mescal - said: “I just had no idea how to wrap my head around it. I literally sat on my bed for hours, staring at the wall opposite, in total shock.”

Alison- who is also in a relationship with Eanna Hardwicke, Paul’s co-star - added: “I guess it does all feel quite serendipitous. Serendipitous – but totally surreal.”