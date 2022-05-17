Becky G says her mother was her original style icon.

The ‘MAMIII’ hitmaker - who was born Rebecca Marie Gomez - says that the teenage version of her mother was “such a mood” and shared that she has “woven that influence into” her sophomore album ‘Esquemas', the follow-up to 2014’s ‘Amore Mio’ .

After being asked who her “first fashion icon” was, the 25-year-old pop star told Interview magazine: “My mom—although looking back, she made some questionable fashion choices. My mom in high school was such a mood, and I’ve woven that influence into the album. I’m embracing my natural hair, which looks a lot like her hair as a teenager. I FaceTimed her after my glam team did my look for the album cover shoot, and she said, “You look like me in high school!” Just like I predicted she would. It was so funny.”

While giving advice to her own teenage self, Becky gushed that her “parents feel more like her brother and sister” due to them being young parents.

She said: “I would say enjoy the ride. Stop getting ahead of yourself. It’s not gonna be easy, but it’s always gonna be worth it. I’m the oldest of four kids–my parents were high school sweethearts, and they were babies having babies, so we all kind of grew up together. My parents feel more like my brother and sister, and they’re always tried their absolute best, but sometimes I’m like, “Okay, who do I look to? How do I do this?” When I was young, people would be like, “You’re so mature for your age!” I prided myself on that, without realizing that it’s because of this generational trauma that makes young parents not really fully present. So, 16-year-old Becky, ‘Don’t try to act like you’re 25, because then when you’re 25 you’re gonna feel 40.’”