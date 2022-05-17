Nick Jonas' daughter is a "gift".

The Jonas Brothers singer and his wife Priyanka Chopra welcomed baby Malti Marie into the world via surrogate in January and the 29-year-old star admitted life is "beautiful" now that he is a father for the first time.

Speaking on 'Today' about being a new dad, Nick gushed: “Life is beautiful.

“She’s a gift. We’re just so blessed.”

Malti only recently returned home after spending 100 days in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) and the couple "feel blessed" that their daughter is finally home.

A source said recently: "Nick and Priyanka could not be happier to have their little girl at home with them. These past few months have been heart-wrenching but both parents did not give up hope and remained optimistic.

"Malti is a little fighter and truly a miracle. Nick and Priyanka feel blessed and have been appreciative of everyone’s outpour of love and support during this time."

To celebrate Mother's Day in the US earlier this month, Priyanka shared a picture of Malti on Instagram for the first time and revealed they had been on a "rollercoaster" with the youngster's health.

She wrote: "On this Mother's Day we can't help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we've been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced. After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home."

The 'Baywatch' star also thanked the doctors and nurses who have cared for her baby girl.

Priyanka - who has been married to Nick since 2018 - wrote on the photo-sharing platform: "Every family's journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is. We are overjoyed that our little girl is finally home, and just want to thank every Doctor, nurse and specialist at Rady Children's La Jolla and Cedar Sinai, Los Angeles, who were there selflessly every step of the way. Our next chapter begins now, and our baby is truly a bad***. Let's get it MM! Mommy and Daddy love you. (sic)"