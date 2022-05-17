Warner Bros. Games has confirmed The Iron Giant, Tasmanian Devil and Velma from 'Scooby-Doo' will feature in 'MultiVersus'.

The studio has unveiled a new cinematic trailer for the upcoming free to play platform fighter, which is currently being developed by Player First Game.

The title's Open Beta will also be launching in July 2022, while the trio of previously unannounced characters have been confirmed for the game.

In a press release, the company said: "The MultiVersus Open Beta will be available July 2022 on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 consoles, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One consoles and PC with full cross-play support and dedicated server-based rollback netcode for robust online competition."

The new trailer features 'Looney Tunes' legend Taz alongside Iron Giant and Velma, joining a roster of playable characers including Batman, Velma's friend Shaggy, Bugs Bunny, Tom and Jerry, and even 'Game of Thrones' favourite Arya Stark.

The closed alpha is set to run from May 19 to 27, with participants getting access to 15 playable fighters as well as seven maps and a number of different modes.

Maps include Scooby's Haunted Mansion, the Batcave and the Tree Fort from 'Adventure Time', while players will get to clash in 1 v 1 fights, four-player free for all scraps and 2 v 2 team-based co-op battles.