Kerry Katona is planning to move to Spain.

The 41-year-old star - who has Molly, 20, Lilly, 19, Heidi, 15, Max, 13, and eight-year-old DJ from previous relationships - and her fiance Ryan Mahoney are planning to see out 2022 in the UK but then they are looking to start a new life overseas as it feels just as easy to travel to London for work via plane than by train or road from her current base in Cheshire.

Kerry revealed in her column for new! magazine: "'TOWIE' stars Georgia Kousoulou and Tommy Mallet are set to move to Majorca for a better life for their son Brody. This is something Ryan and I are looking into.

"We are likely to do another 12 months in the UK, and my mum will have a base here so whenever I come back that will be where we stay.

"I went to London for a work meeting last week and it’s a whole day of travelling. You can hop on a plane and be in Marbella in less time. So, that’s our plan. It’s exciting."

Kerry thinks she and her family could have a "nice life" in Spain, but doesn't want her children to think they can treat it as one big holiday.

She added: "I want to wake up to some sunshine every single day. It would be a nice life, but I also want to make sure it will be a working life. The children need to realise that they may live there, but they still need to get their homework done and work hard.

"We will start looking at schools soon to get an idea of what we’re getting into. So much of my work is online now, so it does make sense to think about a new start."