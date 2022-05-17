Gibson Gives have teamed up with sustainable jewellery brand the guitarwrist for a new upcycled collection.

The legendary guitar manufacturer - who have shaped music history for 128 years - is working with the not-for-profit jewellery line to bring out a range of rings, bracelets, rings, necklaces and earrings named the guitarwrist x Gibson Gives Collection, complete with boxes inspired by guitar cases.

In a video made for the collaboration posted on YouTube, Danny Dela Cruz, the guitarist for the band Inglorious praised the “perfect partnership,” sharing that the pieces - which are made of repurposed guitar strings donated by Gibson - had “blown” his mind.

He said: “The pieces that the guitarwrist have created in this Gibson collaboration have actually blown me away. I mean, the cases themselves are emulating the custom shop/vintage cases that Gibson were actually coming out with back in the day and currently, I really like that little detail and touch that the guitarwrist have added. The fact that they can actually reuse played strings and turn them into bespoke pieces of jewellery that can then live on and actually support other charities is amazing. It’s the perfect partnership.”

While sharing what he loves about performing, Danny praised the “amazing work” of guitarwrist - which was founded by Ian Rendall and has raised over £100,000 for more than 50 charities and repurposed over 9,000 sets of guitar strings - who have been supported previously by many acts, including Guns N' Roses, Iron Maiden, Stereophonics, Luke Combs, and Sam Fender.

He said: “Being on stage for me feels great because you’re not actually in the real world. You can let the adrenaline go and kind of connect with the crowd and you’re playing songs that you love. I’m expressing myself in the purest form. Working with Gibson and the guitarwrist has been an amazing experience. First of all, Gibson have this roster of most of my heroes, their instruments are super iconic and some of my favourite kind of guitars to actually use. I don’t have to worry about getting the right sound or how it feels. It just feels like an extension of myself, which is great. And when you thrown into the mix a brand like the guitarwrist that are doing some amazing work, keeping strings and metal out of landfill and turning it into an amazing product to actually raise money for charity, in this case, Gibson Gives.”