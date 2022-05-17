Take-Two Interactive has heaped praise on FIFA following the organisations split from EA.

Last week, it was confirmed the football governing body's long term partnership with EA is ending after almost 30 years, and now Take-Two has hailed the former as a "great brand".

Speaking to IGN, the studio's boss Strauss Zelnick discussed the organisation's "incredible clout" as he noted the company is keen to continue to expand its sports portfolio.

However, he noted there were "no current plans" to announce.

He said: "We're definitely interested in expanding our opportunities in sports and FIFA has a great brand and incredible clout, but we have no current plans to discuss."

Take-Two is the parent company behind the likes of Private Division, Rockstar Games and 2K, with the latter publishing franchises including 'NBA 2K' and 'WWE 2K'.

EA will release 'FIFA 23' later this year, which will feature World Cup content, but next year's entry - which is due late 2023 - will see the series change its name to 'EA Sports FC'.

All the current game modes, football leagues, tournaments, clubs and athletes will be staying put for EA Sports FC, while partnerships with the Premier League, LaLiga, Bundesliga, Serie A, the MLS will also remain, with more on the way.

Meanwhile, FIFA announced it will continue releasing football simulation games.

A statement read: “FIFA is currently engaging with leading game publishers, media companies and investors in regard to the development of a major new FIFA simulation football game title for 2024."