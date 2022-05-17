Christine Quinn has "terminated" her contract with the Oppenheim Group.

The 33-year-old star recently left the celebrity real estate agency amid the launch of RealOpen, her and husband Christian Dumontet's new crypto real estate business.

Christine - who stars in the hit Netflix series 'Selling Sunset' - shared: "I terminated my contract when the brokerage launched. I had to make a business decision that was for me, so I had to terminate the contract so I could move it over to my brokerage."

The blonde beauty previously discussed her business ambitions with Jason Oppenheim, her 'Selling Sunset' co-star and the boss of the Oppenheim Group.

Speaking about the switch, Christine told People: "Jason knew. I told him. Him and I had had conversations a year prior. I told him I was doing my own thing."

Christine made the decision for the sake of her own career. However, she was initially suspected of "bluffing" about her long-term ambitions.

She explained: "I don't think anyone actually thought ... I think they thought I was bluffing; I don't think they actually thought I was working on a company, I don't know. But I told them for a year that I was working on this.

"Everyone knows ... Jason and I, we have a really good understanding. I told him, 'This comes from a career move. I have to do my own thing.' So that's why I made the company."

Netflix has yet to announce 'Selling Sunset's renewal beyond season five. But Christine is open to returning to the show, provided the conditions suit her.

She said: "I'm open to a discussion. It's just it's a matter of: I need to be able to promote what I'm actually working on. So if they want to accept that, that would be amazing."