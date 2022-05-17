Volodymyr Zelensky quoted Charlie Chaplin during an address at the Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday (17.05.22).

The 44-year-old Ukrainian President appeared at the festival via a video link, and he quoted Chaplin's 1940 film 'The Great Dictator', which saw the iconic actor condemn Adolf Hitler, the Nazis, Benito Mussolini, fascism, and antisemitism.

Zelensky said: "The hate of men will pass, and dictators die, and the power they took from the people will return to the people. And so long as men die, liberty will never perish."

The powerful speech prompted a standing ovation from the crowd, who expressed their support for Zelensky and the people of Ukraine amid the ongoing war with Russia.

Meanwhile, Zelensky recently took to Instagram to celebrate Ukraine's victory at the Eurovision Song Contest.

The President hailed the achievement of Kalush Orchestra after the group claimed the coveted crown.

Zelensky - who has remained in Ukraine amid the ongoing conflict - said on the photo-sharing platform: "Our courage impresses the world, our music conquers Europe! Next year Ukraine will host Eurovision!

"For the third time in its history. And I believe it won’t be the last time.

"We will do everything to ensure that one day the participants and guests of the Eurovision Song Contest will receive Ukrainian Mariupol. Free, peaceful, rebuilt!

"Thank you for the victory of @Kalush.official and all those who gave their votes for us!

"I am sure that our victorious chord in the battle with the enemy is just around the corner.

"Glory to Ukraine! (sic)"

Kalush Orchestra's frontman Oleg Psiuk revealed after their victory that the group planned to return home.

Oleg said: "It's hard to say what exactly I am going to do, because this is the first time I win the Eurovision Song Contest, but like every Ukrainian, we are ready to fight as much as we can and go on until the end."