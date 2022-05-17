Sarah Jessica Parker has a "conflicted" relationship with social media.

The 57-year-old actress reprised the role of Carrie Bradshaw for 'And Just Like That...' - the 'Sex and the City' revival series - in 2021, and Sarah has now revealed how she's dealt with fan reactions on social media.

Asked whether she feels the need to cater to fan expectations, Sarah replied: "First of all, I’m rarely on social media.

"[Showrunner Matthew Patrick King's] not on it at all. I’m on Instagram, and I have a very conflicted relationship with it.

"Obviously, we’re aware that people have opinions, and there will be peripheral chatter specific to the HBO show. We care that they’re engaged and enjoying it, flipped out, upset, thrilled, devastated, but you can’t have a result in mind and then try to back into it with the writing. That would just be awful. And that would be like riding a bike with a gang of 10 million."

Sarah and Michael are both conscious of the criticism surrounding 'And Just Like That...'.

However, they won't allow the online comments to sway them.

She told The Hollywood Reporter: "Michael’s not afraid of chatter. There’s just so much out there, so if someone’s talking about us - which they were apparently every week with recaps and breakdowns - Michael’s like, 'You can’t beg for that [kind of attention]. So let’s keep doing what we’re doing.'"

Sarah also revealed the show's writing team is now "more diverse" then ever before.

The actress - who stars alongside Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis - explained: "We have a great writing room of, once again, all women, but the room is more diverse now. That wasn’t a mandate, no one told us it had to be that way. Michael wanted it that way, and it will continue to evolve."