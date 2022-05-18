Eagles of Death Metal singer Jesse Hughes has forgiven the extremists who stormed the Bataclan in 2015.

The 49-year-old musician was playing at the iconic venue in Paris when gunmen stormed the building and opened fire on the crowd - but Jesse has now forgiven the terrorists, who were part of a series of attacks across the French capital.

The music star - who has been testifying in a French court - told reporters: "It’s important to forgive. I’m a Christian. And … everyone can be lost, and everyone needs to find a way. And most of those gentlemen in there do. So, I forgive them, and I hope they find the peace of God for themselves."

Jesse previously explained how concertgoers tried to flee from the attackers.

He shared: "Several people hid in our dressing room and the killers were able to get in and killed every one of them, except for a kid who was hiding under my leather jacket."

Ninety people died at the Bataclan and Jesse recalled that many concertgoers lost their lives because they refused to abandon their friends amid the attack.

He said: "People were playing dead and they were so scared. A great reason why so many were killed is because so many people wouldn’t leave their friends. So many people put themselves in front of people."

Despite the attack in Paris, Jesse's own views on gun control haven't changed over recent years.

The singer - who was born in South Carolina - previously explained: "I trusted in (their) gun control and I was in a country where no one can own a gun. It's been that way for 100 years and until someone can explain to me how it stopped the bad guys from being the best armed attackers, then I'm not interested in hearing about that as a solution for what's currently plaguing us."