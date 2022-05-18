Tom Brady will star in a new Netflix series.

The 44-year-old sports star will be the focus of the first instalment of 'Greatest Roasts of All Time: GROAT' and he'll even serve as executive producer for the special.

Tom - who plays for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFL - said: "To quote my good friend, Marshawn Lynch … 'I'm just here so I won't get fined.'"

Robbie Praw, Netflix's vice-president of stand-up and comedy formats, is already looking forward to Tom's appearance on the show.

Robbie explained: "We can't wait to burn three-time Super Bowl-losing quarterback Tom Brady, who only went back to the NFL in order to delay this roast.

"In all seriousness, it's a huge thrill to work with the greatest football player of all time on this project. No one's better at taking hits and still coming out on top, so we know the roast will be a breeze for Brady."

The seven-time Super Bowl champion will film the show in 2023, after the upcoming NFL season. And the names of those who will roast the sports icon will be confirmed at a later date.

Meanwhile, Tom recently revealed he feels ready for his "greatest challenge yet" in the NFL.

The quarterback called time on his NFL career after 22 seasons - but after reflecting on the situation, he decided a few weeks later to commit to another season with the Buccaneers.

He said: "Two months ago, I didn't feel like I'd be in this place, but I feel motivated.

"I feel inspired to go out there and do my best this year, and I'm going to give everything I got to my teammates, just like I always have.

"They know that once I said yes, there's no turning back, and I've got to commit every bit of mental toughness I have to be in this with them until the end of the season, and I'm excited for it. It'll be my greatest challenge yet."