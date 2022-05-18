Little Mix have banked £5 million since Jesy Nelson quit the band.

The chart-topping girl group made £1.7 million each over the last 12 months, however, their touring company took a £2.6 million hit after the singer’s departure.

Latest accounts for the band’s gigging company, owned by Jade Thirlwall, 29, Perrie Edwards, 28, and Leigh-Anne Pinnock, 30, show it plunged in value from £7.6 million to £5 million.

The newly published accounts cover the 12 months from September 2020 to the end of August 2021.

Jesy, 30, left in December 2020.

Paperwork for the group’s Eternal Magic Touring reference her departure in a section on employees.

It states the number in the company went down from four to three.

Cash reserves in the firm fell from £9.4 million to £7.1 million and the company owed creditors £2.2 million.

Even after deductions, the singers still had capital and reserves of close to £5 million.

Little mix is said to be worth £54 million and they made The Sunday Times rich list.

At the weekend, Little Mix performed their last show of 'The Confetti Tour' and are now on a hiatus.

The 'Shout Out To My Ex' hitmakers are taking time off after 11 years together.

Meanwhile, the trio recently promised fans their hiatus does not spell the end of the girl group.

They insisted that while they are set to launch their own solo careers, they are already discussing the next Little Mix reunion.

The girls might be doing their own things over the next few years, but they have vowed to carefully align their schedules so there is no chance of them facing each other in the charts.

Perrie told The Sun newspaper: “We’ve all said we will let each other know when we’re going to release so we don’t end up clashing in the charts. We’re rooting for each other, not competing against each other.”

Jade - who has inked a deal with Sony's RCA Records and has joined Harry Styles' management - added: “It’s just not going to happen. There will be a conscious effort from all of us to make sure of that.”

Leigh-Anne said: “We are so close and that’s the thing. We’re all going to be in communication about this the whole time.”

On already wanting to get back together before they parted, Perrie said: “Honestly, we haven’t even parted ways yet and we’re already talking about when we’re coming back! We’re like: ‘is two years away enough? Two and a bit years?'"