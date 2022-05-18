Grimes is auctioning off two of her Met Gala 2021 accessories to raise relief funds for families in Ukraine.

The 'Oblivion' singer – who has two-year-old son X Æ A-Xii and five-month-old Exa Dark Sideræl with Tesla CEO Elon Musk - is giving fans the chance to own the 'Dune' inspired silver face mask and the matching metal elf ears she wore to the fashion fundraiser last year to benefit BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and people of colour) families whose loves have been turned upside down by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The Chris Habana face covering has been valued at $1,200, while the delicate Sofia Pavlova ear cuffs are expected to sell for around $1,500.

Grimes announced this week that the accessories will be available to bid on via Artsy until May 26.

The pop star posted snaps of her wearing the two pieces and her 3D-effect Iris Van Herpen gown from the gala on Instagram and announced: "Hey guys - I’m auctioning stuff from my Met gala look last year to raise money to help get BIPOC families out of Ukraine since they’re having trouble exiting at the border."

Grimes also controversially accessorised the look by carrying a a sword cast from an AR-15, which is not up for sale.

The work of 50 artists is also being displayed at Los Angeles' HVW8 Gallery to raise further funds for BIPOC families of Ukraine.