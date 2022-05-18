Apple has made changes to its subscription renewal rules so that users don't have to opt-in whenever there is a hike in price.

On Monday (16.05.22), the tech giant revealed the new rule means that users would not have to take "any action" to renew their subscriptions.

The reason being, Apple's current opt-in system has led to services being "unintentionally interrupted", because they "must take steps to resubscribe within the app".

However, users are being reassured that they will still be notified if there is an increase in price.

Apple pointed out that auto renewal can only happen if: "More than 50% of the current price; and the difference in price exceeds approximately $5 United States Dollar (USD) per period for non-annual subscriptions, or $50 USD per year for annual subscriptions."