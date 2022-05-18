Laura Anderson wants to have a no-expenses-spared wedding in Dubai.

The 'Love Island' star is in a relationship with Another Level singer Dane Bowers, and while he is yet to propose, the reality star already knows what her wedding will look like, right down to who will be in her bridal party.

She said: "I would have the biggest wedding that I could afford, and I would definitely get married in Dubai because you don't have to worry about the weather."

The blonde beauty suggested those she met in the villa on the ITV2 dating show in 2018 are unlikely to get an invite.

She added to Closer magazine: "Dane will have some celebrity groomsmen, but I would choose friends who I have known for a long time to be my bridesmaids - though I'd definitely invite people from the industry who I have met more recently."

The pair are trying for a baby but are waiting to achieve a few things before they walk down the aisle.

Asked if marriage and kids are on the cards for them, Dane said last year: "100 per cent. This wasn't a light decision. We decided we wanted to be together."

The 42-year-old star admitted they were "practising" having babies at the time.

He joked: "We're practising with the baby bit now."

Laura added: "We are practising! I think we'll probably have a baby first, now it's illegal to do that here [have children before marriage in Dubai]."

Asked if they're planning to have kids in the next couple of years, Dane replied: "I would hope so, yes!

"Babies are an imminent conversation."

Dane and Laura rekindled their romance last year, after it was revealed that he'd cheated on her.

However, the music star - who rose to fame in the boy band Another Level - is now convinced that Laura is "the one".

He said: "I probably should have grown up before now, being in my forties. There's been a shift in deciding to live with each other. We're talking about marriage and babies and we'd like to do that soon. This is it. This is proper. This is the one.

"I never gave my all [in previous relationships] so I don't know if I was totally in love. Which is quite sad really ... going through life and not being in love."