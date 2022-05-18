Tesla is now only allowing orders for the Cybertruck in North America.

Elon Musk's EV company has updated its website to only allow those in the United States, Canada and Mexico to reserve the cyberpunk electric pickup truck on the Tesla website.

Production is due to commence later this year in Austin, Texas.

Musk recently warned customers: "We have more orders of the first Cybertrucks than we could possibly fulfil for three years after the start of production."

And he also insisted that if the demand grew "to a ridiculous degree", they would stop taking orders.

In January, it was reported that the pickup was delayed until 2023 and was set to undergo some changes to "features and functions", to stand a better chance of competing with the likes of Rivian's R1T and Ford's upcoming F-150 Lightning.

It came after production was already delayed from 2020 to 2021 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

A source at Tesla said there will be a limited run in the first quarter of 2023, with further production planned for later next year.

Days earlier, Tesla removed all mention of production starting in 2022 on their website.

At the launch back in 2019, Musk admitted there was "room for improvement" after its "armoured glass" shattered in a demonstration.

But that didn't stop thousands upon thousands of people from ordering the sci-fi-inspired automobile, with the CEO noting that he had received 146,000 orders at the time.