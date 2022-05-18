Diana Ross is set to perform as part of the BBC’s Platinum Party At The Palace concert.

The Motown legend and former Supremes star will make her grand return to the UK at Buckingham Palace on Saturday, June 4, as part of the four-day Bank Holiday celebrating the Queen Elizabeth's 70-year reign on the British throne, according to The Times newspaper.

The 'I'm Coming Out' hitmaker hasn't performed on British soil since 2007.

Diana, 78, was due to hit the road for her 'Thank U Tour' in 2020, but it was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As well as the Palace gig, the 'Upside Down' hitmaker is set to play the Sunday afternoon teatime legends slot at Glastonbury this June, among other festival dates.

George Ezra was previously confirmed for the royal concert, while Queen guitarist Brian May has suggested he will also be part of the extravaganza.

'Shoutgun' hitmaker George, 28, said: "I can’t begin to tell you how excited I am to be part of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee concert, what an incredible honour to be asked."

The BBC - who will broadcast the show - are expected to announce the full bill in the coming days.

Viewers at home and the 10,000 concert-goers attending in-person can expect three stages and epic 3D projections beamed across the Palace.

Half of the tickets will be given to members of the public from a ballot.

In a statement, the Palace added: "The remaining tickets will be made available to charitable organisations including those who work in support of young people, the military, the environment and those who supported communities during the pandemic."