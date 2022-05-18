Jon Bon Jovi’s doppelgänger son has no plans to follow in his rock’n’roll footsteps.

Jake Bongiovi, 20, is instead intent on continuing to carve out an acting career as he thinks there is no following his ‘Livin’ On A Prayer’ hitmaker dad’s music act.

He said when asked if he fancied a career in music: “I think I’ll leave that to my dad. I would say there's no following that act.

“There was always music playing in the house growing up – but what spoke to me were the people on the screen, not the voices through the speakers.”

However, model Jake - who is dating ‘Stranger Things’ actress Millie Bobby Brown, 18 - says his father's experience in the industry has been hugely beneficial to him.

He told the new issue of Man About Town magazine: “Having my father's influence has been a wonderful learning curve. It’s just great to hear it directly from a first-person source, their experience coming up through artistic expression.”

Although he wants to become a famous actor, Jake doesn’t want to become part of a “showbiz couple” with Millie.

He said: “As long as you can have your identity – who you are and what you originally set out to do – and keep that strong, that’s the goal.”

And in spite of being far from a household name, Jake said he’s targeted by trolls who have “plenty of nasty things to say”.

He added: "None of my friends or family would say that to me, and those are the people that I care about.”

Along with music, Jake’s dad’s acting credits include the films ‘Moonlight’ and ‘The Leading Man’.

Jake – who moved from London to New York to pursue acting – said: “What I share with my dad is our love for movies.”

Jon shares Jake, daughter Stephanie, 28, and sons Jesse, 25, and Romeo, 16, with wife Dorothea Hurley, 59.

He met Dorothea in 1980 while attending high school in New Jersey before later starting a family.