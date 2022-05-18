Ashley Park "fully freaked out" when BTS' RM posted her cover of 'Dynamite' from 'Emily in Paris'.

The 30-year-old actress - who plays Mindy Chen on the Netflix series - couldn't believe it when she found out the K-Pop boy band member had watched the show and approved of her rendition of the mega-hit.

Speaking on the panel of the Netflix FYSEE event at Raleigh Studios this week, she said: "I fully freaked out about that.

"Yeah, I didn't expect that at all … I can't believe we got a BTS song onto the show, and then just that they would even watch and also appreciate it and approve it was a really cool full-circle thing."

She added: "And I hadn't gotten to perform live, especially not in heels, for a long time.

"So, that was the first we did that season. It was a nice way back in."

RM had shared a clip of him reacting to the performance on his Instagram Story back in December, and captioned it: "Wow."

Ashley reacted at the time: "Honestly, still on a high from this. "RM giggling and Huh-ing was my peak."

The 'Girls5eva' star also thanked everyone for their "outpouring of love" and the crew who made it possible.

She wrote: "Thank you THANK YOU for the outpouring of love for this scene in #emilyinparis.

"I'm still pinching myself that I got to sing my favorite #bts @bts.bighitofficial song as Mindy! But there's no way I could take all the credit for this, so here's my novellll of thanks to #btsarmy and the behind-the-scenes army who made this scene possible. (sic)"