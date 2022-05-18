Ashley Park 'fully freaked out' when BTS' RM reacted to her Dynamite cover

Ashley Park "fully freaked out" when BTS' RM posted her cover of 'Dynamite' from 'Emily in Paris'.

The 30-year-old actress - who plays Mindy Chen on the Netflix series - couldn't believe it when she found out the K-Pop boy band member had watched the show and approved of her rendition of the mega-hit.

Speaking on the panel of the Netflix FYSEE event at Raleigh Studios this week, she said: "I fully freaked out about that.

"Yeah, I didn't expect that at all … I can't believe we got a BTS song onto the show, and then just that they would even watch and also appreciate it and approve it was a really cool full-circle thing."

She added: "And I hadn't gotten to perform live, especially not in heels, for a long time.

"So, that was the first we did that season. It was a nice way back in."

RM had shared a clip of him reacting to the performance on his Instagram Story back in December, and captioned it: "Wow."

Ashley reacted at the time: "Honestly, still on a high from this. "RM giggling and Huh-ing was my peak."

The 'Girls5eva' star also thanked everyone for their "outpouring of love" and the crew who made it possible.

She wrote: "Thank you THANK YOU for the outpouring of love for this scene in #emilyinparis.

"I'm still pinching myself that I got to sing my favorite #bts @bts.bighitofficial song as Mindy! But there's no way I could take all the credit for this, so here's my novellll of thanks to #btsarmy and the behind-the-scenes army who made this scene possible. (sic)"

