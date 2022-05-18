Take-Two Interactive has addressed frustrations over 'Red Dead Online'.

The game's community has been calling for more content for a long time now and launched the #SaveRedDeadOnline hashtag to try and get developer Rockstar Game's attention.

Now, publisher Take-Two - the studio's parent company - has insisted the company will support the online servers in the long term.

However, he also noted that Rockstar would have to be the one to add more content.

In a statement given to IGN, CEO Strauss Zelnick said: "Rockstar Games talks about the updates that are coming, and we're working on an awful lot at Rockstar Games.

"I've heard the frustration, it's flattering that they want more content, and more will be said by Rockstar in due time."

However, in a later update from Take-Two to IGN, the company clarified that Zelnick had been "solely referring to the online servers" rather than teasing any potential long-term content updates.

Meanwhile, the publisher recently revealed 'Red Dead Redemption 2' has now old 44 million copies, which is an increase from 43 million back in february.

The series as a whole has sold 67 million copies, meaning the original 2010 title sold around 23 million.

