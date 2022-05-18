Bloober Team has refused to comment on the rumoured 'Silent Hill 2' remake.

The 'Blair Witch' developer struck a deal with 'Silent Hill' publisher Konami in 2021, and there is speculation they could be working on a remake of the PlayStation 2 horror classic, as well as other projects in the franchise.

Speaking to IGN, Bloober CEO Piotr Babieno said: "We can't comment on anything we are doing because we appreciate our relationship with our partners, of course.

"So we can't [say] anything. We will make an announcement about our future projects as soon as we can. So then you will know much more - officially."

Last week, there was leaked concept art from what is thought to be a 'Silent Hill' game possible set in the UK.

Meanwhile, Banieno opened up on his studio's approach to working with licence holders, and insisted his team needs "creative freedom".

He explained: "I would say that it's hard to work with someone who [owns an IP you're working on], but we are always talking with those licencors, [saying] 'Guys we would like to use your licence, but we would like to tell our own story.'

"If we are not able to tell our own story, if we will not have creative freedom, it doesn't make sense, because Bloober Team will not make a great game.

"If you are in a prison, you will not be able to fly. So that's why we are trying to only [make] those titles in which we are feeling, 'OK, it will be a Bloober Team game, not someone [else's].'

"So even on the project we can't talk [about], it will still be a Bloober Team title."