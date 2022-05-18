Techland is working on a new open world action RPG.

The 'Dying Light' developer - who will continue to support 'Dying Light 2' for the next five years - has unveiled plans for an unannounced fastasy epic.

In a statement, the studio's CEO Pawel Marchewka said: "We're very happy with what we have accomplished with the 'Dying Light' franchise so far.

"At the same time, our ambition is to introduce a brand new IP that is vastly different from what we have been doing for the past several years.

"We want to create a fully next-gen experience. A new fantasy epic set in a sprawling open world, fueled by the skills and experience we have gained as a team over the years, infused with new ideas, passion, and creativity.

"While we cannot share more details about this project now, we're all truly invested in it and looking forward to showing it to gamers when the time is right."

Thus far, the team has just released one piece of concept art, but no further details.

The team is still hiring for a number of roles on the project, which suggests a firm announcement isn't coming in the immediate future.

They have already brought in plenty of top names from other studios like CD Projekt Red, Arkane and Guerrilla Games.

Among those is narrative director Karolina and narrative lead Arkadiusz Borowik, who both worked on 'The Witcher 2 and 3'.