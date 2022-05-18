Sam Ryder has confirmed Ben Adams was representing Norway at the 'Eurovision Song Contest'.

Ben - who is best known as a member of 1990s British-Norwegian boy band A1 alongside Christian Ingebrigtsen, Paul Marazzi and Mark Read - was rumoured to be taking to the stage at the grand final of the annual competition as part of pop duo Subwoolfer, who wore masks, and it has now been confirmed it was him after Sam spotted him grabbing a croissant.

When asked about the speculation that Ben was part of Norway's entry, Sam - who finished second in Saturday night's (14.04.22) competition, earning the UK its highest placing in 20 years with his song 'Space Man' - said: "Yeah absolutely was. He is a legend, Ben.

"I saw Ben getting a croissant at the buffet tower and I was like, 'Hang on, what are you doing here?' … I am so intrigued by the whole story.

"I did not get a chance to ask him because I did not want to let onto him that I knew who he was.

"As I am chatting to this guy in a wolf mask and in my head, 'I know your Ben from A1 but I do not want to tell you I know.' "

Ukraine triumphed at the spectacle at the PalaOlimpico in Turin, Italy, as Kalush Orchestra moved viewers with their poignant performance of 'Stefania', amid Russia's invasion of their country, and Sam admits it was the "perfect" night.

Speaking to Ronan Keating and Harriet Scott on Magic Radio Breakfast, he added: "I did not feel like we missed out.

"I think it was the perfect night because we got to be there and stand behind Ukraine and stand in solidarity and for me that is what Eurovision celebrates.

"It is that unity and togetherness ... I would not trade going and performing another year and potentially having the opportunity to get to the number one spot for what we experienced that night."