George Miller has described 'Furiosa' as a "saga".

The 77-year-old filmmaker is helming the prequel to 'Mad Max: Fury Road' and revealed that the movie – which sees Anya Taylor-Joy take on the titular role – is set over the course of 15 years.

Asked about how the movie is developing, George told Deadline: "I'll tell you how it's going when it's finished, but it has got off to a lovely start.

"All I can say about my excitement about doing it is that it's definitely exciting, because even though it's certainly out of that world of 'Fury Road', it's also got a lot of the differences we've been talking about.

"Again, it's uniquely familiar. And probably the biggest difference is the timespan. 'Fury Road' happened over three days and two nights and this one happens over 15 years. So, it's a saga."

Anya will play the ferocious warrior Imperator Furiosa in the character's origin story – a part that was played by Charlize Theron in the 2015 film 'Mad Max: Fury Road' – and revealed that the opportunity to work with Miller was a big reason behind her decision to join the project.

The 26-year-old star said: "The thing that makes me most excited about 'Furiosa' is, No. 1, George Miller.

"That brain is incredible. I feel so lucky and privileged to spend time with him, and to grow alongside him."

The 'Queen's Gambit' actress explained that she was looking forward to the physical elements of the role.

Anya said: "I'm also really excited to do something physical. To physically become something that will weirdly give me a lot of peace. I'm quite excited to work hard."