Katy Perry has taken over from Snoop Dogg as the star of the Just Eat ad.

The 'Firework' hitmaker is the new face of the online food order and delivery service and has put her own spin on the 'Did Somebody Say' theme tune for the commercial.

The pop megastar - who has 20-month-old daughter Daisy Dove with fiance Orlando Bloom - has also let slip that she has a takeaway delivered "every Saturday".

She said: "Working with Just Eat was a really fun and natural experience. Coincidentally most of my records and eras have had food undertones to them, from strawberries, to peppermints to now mushrooms. Ordering takeaway is a regular Saturday night for me, so it was fun to channel that into a video that is a combination of the things that bring joy to my life: poppy bright colours, wild outfits, and food puns sung over a catchy tune."

The 37-year-old star wows in a series of quirky and colourful designer outfits and sings about grabbing a "curry in a hurry" with medium spice to "a little sushi while I watch a movie" and chowing on a "papaya salad while I sing a ballad" in the promo.

Commenting on the new partnership, Susan O'Brien, VP Global Brand at Just Eat Takeaway.com said: "While there's no denying that everyone loved Snoop, it's now time for a new global icon to take centre stage. Katy Perry brings unparalleled star power and her playful nature matches ours to a tee.

"The playful lyrics about the food she craves echoes the huge variety of delicious dishes available on Just Eat. It's not just a Friday night treat, we've seen growth in demand for delivery across breakfast, lunch, mid-week and even late night too.

"So for those, like Katy, who fancy an Acai bowl for breakfast, a margherita with extra cheese on it, or even a sub when they're back from the club, will find it on Just Eat."

Fans can watch the full blockbuster advert during the ad break on Channel 4's 'Gogglebox' on Friday 20th May, or for those who can't wait, it's available now on YouTube.