Lindsey Vonn is still working on her first makeup collection.

The former Olympic skier - who was on hand to unveil sportswear brand Head's new fall Legacy collection in New York this week - has opened up on her future plans.

She told WWD: “I’m still working on it. We had a whole line ready to go and then COVID[-19] derailed it. But that was actually good since it gave me time to rethink it. The makeup space is so crowded, it’s easy to get lost in the noise. So we need to find ways to be different.”

Vonn - who retired from the sport in 2019 - had already been tied to Head for a decade by that point, and she even wore the company's skiis when she won her first Olympic medal.

She added: “I’ve actually been with Head since 2009... It’s always been great working with this company. The owner really believed in me.”

Despite their great relationship, she was initially hesitant to join the brand at first as she was limited to hard goods including skis, boots and bindings. But things changed for the brand when Roman Stepek joined in 2016 and branched out to apparel.

She added: “I was hesitant. Because Head was not established in the outerwear space.”

After sharing the same vision, the duo collaborated to make what Vonn dubs her “perfect line”, with a collection that’s practical to wear on the slopes as well as fashionable for après-ski.